Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $194.01

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $194.01 and last traded at $193.68, with a volume of 11861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Get Fortinet alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.61.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Fortinet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.