ForTube Tops One Day Volume of $14.95 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. ForTube has a market capitalization of $35.31 million and $14.95 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube token can now be purchased for about $0.0806 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00059119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00662000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00079050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

ForTube Token Profile

ForTube is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.