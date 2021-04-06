Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWRD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $93.53.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 35.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469,298 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,076,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,665,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

