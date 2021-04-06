Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to $159.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $171.00 to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FNV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

FNV traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.65. 63,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average of $128.60. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 83.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

