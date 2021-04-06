Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.82

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.82 and last traded at $82.51, with a volume of 2227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,992,000 after acquiring an additional 349,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,339,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,612,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,402,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

