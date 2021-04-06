Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Franklin Resources worth $58,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after buying an additional 246,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEN opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

