Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend by 52.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FSP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 388,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.50 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 122,728 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,195.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 62,500 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

