Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Frax has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $114.73 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001691 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00074892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.33 or 0.00291862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00105743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00774314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029962 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s total supply is 115,553,314 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars.

