Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMCC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

FMCC opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Freddie Mac has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%. Analysts forecast that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

