Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.06. Freddie Mac shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 1,274,617 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMCC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freddie Mac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

