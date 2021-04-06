Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 112.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.57 and its 200-day moving average is $123.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

