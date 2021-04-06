Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.43

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.43 and traded as high as C$7.68. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$7.63, with a volume of 359,761 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -247.92%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

