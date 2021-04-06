Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 49,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 33,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

