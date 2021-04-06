Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Sells $12,965.12 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $12,965.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $539,354.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FDP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 121,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,912. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.