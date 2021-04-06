Friendz (FDZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $67,095.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $67,095.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Friendz has traded up 55.7% against the US dollar. One Friendz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00059728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.12 or 0.00655120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00078978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031268 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 533,366,182 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

