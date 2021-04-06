Front Barnett Associates LLC Acquires 1,753 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 2.1% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $219.89. The stock had a trading volume of 76,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,750. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $138.30 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $202.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,030 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,802 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

