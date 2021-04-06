Front Barnett Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,198,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,292,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.73. 125,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,475,722. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

