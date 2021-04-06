Front Barnett Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,220.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,073.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,812.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,130.94 and a 12-month high of $2,237.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,216.58.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $28,870,417 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

