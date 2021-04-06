Front Barnett Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.9% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 179,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.04 and a 200-day moving average of $185.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.