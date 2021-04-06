Front Barnett Associates LLC Grows Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 2.5% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $20,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,299. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.00 and a 200-day moving average of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

