Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $11.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.4% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $299.12. 11,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,826. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.31 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.50.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

