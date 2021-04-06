Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $14.26 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,600,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,689,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.27. 40,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

