Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.39. 64,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,127. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $185.13 and a one year high of $315.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.60. The stock has a market cap of $338.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.