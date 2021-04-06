Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $21.42 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 2.5% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.77. 17,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,057. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.