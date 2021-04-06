Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $27.09 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 3.2% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.68. 11,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.87. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $224.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

