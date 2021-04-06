Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,573 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,989 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,831. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

