Front Barnett Associates LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 289.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,634 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.50. 75,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,369. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

