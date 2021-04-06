Front Barnett Associates LLC Invests $2.40 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.98. 71,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,328. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

