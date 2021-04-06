Front Barnett Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.59. 7,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.28. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.