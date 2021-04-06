Front Barnett Associates LLC Purchases 2,985 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.1% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 305,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,585,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.34.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

