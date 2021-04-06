Front Barnett Associates LLC Purchases 48,548 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 165.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,548 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $110.90. 80,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,869. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.96. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

