Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 477 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.87.

HON stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,784. The firm has a market cap of $152.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $220.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.98.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

