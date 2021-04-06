Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 8,730 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Cinemark worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Cinemark by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 3,280,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $20,778,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CNK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 36,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,833. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

