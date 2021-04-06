frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,239 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of frontdoor worth $25,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $66,899,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,918,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in frontdoor by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 595,598 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in frontdoor by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,551,000 after acquiring an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in frontdoor by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,186,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after acquiring an additional 279,546 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

