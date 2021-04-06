Frontier (FRONT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.72 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00004908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $104.03 million and approximately $51.72 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00060257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00021974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.29 or 0.00659757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00079320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00031553 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,580,000 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

