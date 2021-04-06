Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell Sells 21,503 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $408,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ULCC traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,458. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $19.92.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.