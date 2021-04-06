Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell Sells 21,503 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $408,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ULCC traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,458. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries Frontier Airlines Holdings, Inc and Frontier Airlines, Inc The company's subsidiaries offer scheduled air transportation services for passengers and freight. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

