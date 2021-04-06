Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CFO James G. Dempsey Sells 97,447 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. 2,070,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,458. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries Frontier Airlines Holdings, Inc and Frontier Airlines, Inc The company's subsidiaries offer scheduled air transportation services for passengers and freight. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

