Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CFO James G. Dempsey Sells 97,447 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ULCC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. 2,070,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,458. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $19.92.
Frontier Group Company Profile
See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.