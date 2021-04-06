Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Director Sells $51,186.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at $972,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Frontier Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,458. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $19.92.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries Frontier Airlines Holdings, Inc and Frontier Airlines, Inc The company's subsidiaries offer scheduled air transportation services for passengers and freight. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.