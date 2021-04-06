Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Major Shareholder Sells $356,553,354.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of ULCC traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. 2,070,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,458. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $19.92.
Frontier Group Company Profile
