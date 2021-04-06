Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Major Shareholder Sells $356,553,354.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ULCC traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. 2,070,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,458. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries Frontier Airlines Holdings, Inc and Frontier Airlines, Inc The company's subsidiaries offer scheduled air transportation services for passengers and freight. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

