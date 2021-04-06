FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 314,643 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,942,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,683,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 276,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 151,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

