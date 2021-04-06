FSBT API Token (FSBT) Market Capitalization Tops $234,633.77

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One FSBT API Token token can now be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $234,633.77 and $46,463.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.56 or 0.00698060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FSBT API Token is a token. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

