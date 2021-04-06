FSBT API Token (FSBT) Trading Up 154.1% Over Last Week

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 82.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 154.1% higher against the US dollar. One FSBT API Token token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market cap of $434,974.91 and $42,606.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.11 or 0.00658333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00078773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031449 BTC.

FSBT API Token Token Profile

FSBT API Token is a token. It launched on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

