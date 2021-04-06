FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Holdings Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,216,549 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.97% of FTI Consulting worth $38,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FCN opened at $145.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $145.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.