FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,487,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.17% of FTI Consulting worth $166,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 79,918 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCN stock opened at $145.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $145.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

