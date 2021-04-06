fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 303,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,891,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,857,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $14,619,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

