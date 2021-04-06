FUD.finance 1-Day Volume Tops $4,078.00 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $677,529.65 and $4,078.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUD.finance token can now be bought for about $28.68 or 0.00049551 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00271173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00114190 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.69 or 0.00764724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,464.05 or 0.99265166 BTC.

FUD.finance Token Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,620 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

