FUD.finance (FUD) Hits Market Capitalization of $686,562.52

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One FUD.finance token can currently be bought for about $29.07 or 0.00049302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $686,562.52 and approximately $6,031.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00074741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.00292640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00105522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.08 or 0.00783739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011939 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,620 tokens. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.