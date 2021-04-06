FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,027 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of FuelCell Energy worth $22,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

