FujiCoin (FJC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $274.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. FujiCoin has a market cap of $1.98 million and $274.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,669.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,119.17 or 0.03612083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.26 or 0.00392474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $665.52 or 0.01134364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.18 or 0.00472444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.51 or 0.00466187 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.17 or 0.00324148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003457 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,373,496,644 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

FujiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

