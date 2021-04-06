Function X (FX) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $94.58 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,206.57 or 0.99621221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00037779 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00098512 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 244,273,724 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

