Function X (FX) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $94.58 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,206.57 or 0.99621221 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00037779 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010031 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00098512 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001269 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005099 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
